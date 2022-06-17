Walk-in crisis stabilization opening in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An expansion to a downtown Minot facility now provides 24-hour walk-in crisis stabilization for behavioral health issues.

Open Arms provides a safe space for people in crisis to stay for days at a time to help work through behavioral health issues.

“It’s absolutely essential that those who struggle with mental health issues, and struggle with substance use disorders, alcohol use disorders have a safe haven to come. Open Arms just seems to be a wonderful safe place, well-staffed, it’s a beautiful, welcoming environment,” said Missy Tillman, Ideal Option community outreach.

The new addition enables them to take walk-ins for stabilization. That means deescalating the severity of a person’s distress and/or need for urgent care associated with substance use or mental health disorder.

Those services started June 1 for people that the police are working with.

“We’re very limited in what we can do obviously when we respond to calls so stabilization in regards to when people are in different levels of crisis is very important. So what that does is it stops that cycle of us responding to the same person over and over again,” said Police Capt. Justin Sundheim, Minot.

They hope to open those services up publicly on Aug. 1, though they are accepting phone calls already and are ready to help.

“This is an addition. It certainly doesn’t fix the problems that we have with difficulties to access services but this is certainly a starting point for a lot of folks so once word gets out we can start seeing people, folks coming through the door,” said John Butgereit, regional director North Central Human Service Center.

Staff said they’ve served three people since the start of the month, and look forward to helping more in need.

As they start to roll out services you can give them a call to see if they have room.

