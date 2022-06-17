Advertisement

Voters approve property rights measure in Ward County

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A measure on the ballot in Ward County that solidifies property rights in relation to rights of way passed overwhelmingly in Tuesday’s election.

The measure passed with 81% of the vote.

The county used to require dedication and donation of right of way from landowners. That process was changed in recent months.

This measure on the ballot amends the home rule charter to say that the county no longer has the “authority to require additional dedication or donation of right of way abutting existing right of ways.” “Let the people decide if we’re ever going to do anything like that again where property is taken without compensations so I think it’s where it belongs in our home rule charter,” said John Fjeldahl, County Commissioner.

Now they would need to take it to a vote of the people if they ever want to re-implement that policy.

