Advertisement

School safety to be discussed by Williston Basin School District

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, the Williston Basin School District is discussing how they can improve their school safety protocols.

The topic is considered a strategic priority and will be discussed this summer in the safety committee, which consists of resource officers and administrators. Newly hired superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he plans on meeting with police officials soon and will bring up any recommendations to the board.

“We want our students in this school district to feel safe at school to feel comfortable in school and I want our staff to feel the same way, so that we can do what we do in our business, and that’s to educate kids,” said Faidley.

Faidley also adds that all teachers and administrators will undergo safety training before the start of the school year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
Turtle Mountain Tribe welcomes rare white buffalo calf
Bismarck teen says her bike helmet ‘saved her life’

Latest News

Inflation impacting farmers
10PM Sportscast 6/16/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/16/2022
Passage to Sweden
‘Passage to Sweden’ documentary to be screened in Minot this weekend
Midsummer Festival
Midsummer Festival returns to Minot this weekend