School safety to be discussed by Williston Basin School District

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, the Williston Basin School District is discussing how they can improve their school safety protocols.

The topic is considered a strategic priority and will be discussed this summer in the safety committee, which consists of resource officers and administrators. Newly hired superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he plans on meeting with police officials soon and will bring up any recommendations to the board.

“We want our students in this school district to feel safe at school to feel comfortable in school and I want our staff to feel the same way, so that we can do what we do in our business, and that’s to educate kids,” said Faidley.

Faidley also adds that all teachers and administrators will undergo safety training before the start of the school year.

