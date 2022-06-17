Pop up food truck festival begins in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Street fairs and state fairs all have one thing in common. Food that is unique and flavorful. Bismarck residents have the opportunity to get their fill of deep fat fried favorites at the Pop Up Food Truck Festival.

The weather is heating up and so are the fryers, grills and smokers at the Pop Up Food Truck Festival. Eight vendors from across the state are cooking in the Borrowed Bucks parking lot.

“We have a gourmet mac and cheese vendor, we have a Philly vendor, there is kind of a deep fried everything pickles, cheese curds even green olives that they do,” 701 Food Trucks owner Mike Schmitz said.

Events like the Pop Up Food Truck Festival can take a bite out of inflation for some. Fried food aficionados.

“Especially this year we know gas is crazy, so we are really just focusing more on doing local events,” Schmitz said.

Gas is not the only commodity that is causing heartburn for the food truck industry. Food prices have increased, which can mean a change in ingredients for the vendors.

“They are trying not to raise their prices; we made a point to not raise admission this year or even the vendor fees. Because everyone is struggling, I think for the most part they are getting creative with their menus,” Schmitz said.

One food truck is serving up gourmet mac and cheese made to order. Fargo Fillies and Mac Daddy’s made the trip from Fargo to Bismarck for the festival, they travel around the state almost every weekend dishing out food.

“We even spice it up a little bit, by adding some flaming hot Cheetos you can add on top, so yeah it’s a bunch of different combinations you can do to make the mac and cheese your own,” cook Vanessa Narmah said.

Most people might consider these food trucks fast food, but there is one big difference.

“It’s all homemade,” Narmah said.

The pop up food truck festival is open until 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission for fathers for Father’s Day.

The food trucks will be back in town on Sept. 9th at the Municipal ballpark for the 2022 Bismarck Food Truck Fest.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.