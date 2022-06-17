Advertisement

‘Passage to Sweden’ documentary to be screened in Minot this weekend

Passage to Sweden
Passage to Sweden(KFYR-TV)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Scandinavian countries played a role in offering a safe haven for persecuted groups during World War II.

A film that documents their role will be shown in Minot this weekend.

Passage to Sweden will have its first viewing in Oak Park.

The film showcases how the people of Sweden helped thousands of Jews and countrymen escape the Holocaust.

The movie will be screened at 7 p.m. three nights in the park.

There will be a q-and-a session with the filmmakers immediately after with the Producers and members whose stories were shared in the film.

Chana Sharfstein tells her story in the documentary sharing her part in what happened during WWII.

So instead of it being sad stories about the holocaust, it’s about humanitarian activities how people helped and its inspirational and I think it’s something that especially young people need to know in today days in age how we can help each other,” said Sharfstein.

