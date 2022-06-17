Pair federally convicted for trafficking drugs on trio of Native American reservations

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – Federal prosecutors said a jury convicted two men from Detroit, Michigan, for their role in trafficking drugs on three of North Dakota’s Native American reservations.

Prosecutors said Baquan and Darius Sledge, who both went by several aliases, were convicted of four counts each.

The case was part of “Operation Blue Prairie” and 26 total defendants were charged.

Federal investigators said the men and their co-conspirators trafficked the drugs on the Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Reservations.

They said they targeted areas with fewer law enforcement services, and used citizens and homes to stash and distribute the drugs.

