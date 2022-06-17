Advertisement

Outgoing Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken looks back on time in office, says he would run again

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Steve Bakken has served as the Bismarck mayor for the past four years and helped lead the city through the pandemic. He was unseated as mayor in Tuesday’s election by Mike Schmitz.

Bakken was born in Grand Forks and attended the University of North Dakota before putting down roots in Bismarck. He says he’s proud that he’s helped Bismarck boom by being pro-business and pro-growth over the past four years.

“If you’re going to live in the state of North Dakota, you’re going to live in Bismarck. It’s the best place to live. It’s the people. It’s the topography. It’s the river. It’s one of the reasons I push so much on waterfront development. I hope that’s something that continues,” said Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken.

He says he’s also happy with the work he put in to address downtown parking. He says his goal throughout his time as mayor has been to allow Bismarck’s economy to develop.

“I absolutely loved it. I made it a full-time job. Bismarck deserved a full-time attention. It’s a part-time job but I was putting in 35- 40- 60-hour weeks when I first got into office because it needed it. It needed that attention,” added Mayor Bakken.

Bakken says after his time in office concludes he’ll go back to his day job as a broadcaster and a consultant. He says he would like to run again in the future.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
Shawnee Krall and Alice Queirolo
Bond lowered for suspect in Minot murder amid evidentiary appeal
Turtle Mountain Tribe welcomes rare white buffalo calf

Latest News

Drug trafficking
Pair federally convicted for trafficking drugs on trio of Native American reservations
MSU Summer Theatre welcomes cast from around the country for 57th season
Bismarck’s new mayor debriefs his hopes for his upcoming term
Williston man arrested after dog found fatally shot