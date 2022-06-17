Outgoing Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken looks back on time in office, says he would run again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Steve Bakken has served as the Bismarck mayor for the past four years and helped lead the city through the pandemic. He was unseated as mayor in Tuesday’s election by Mike Schmitz.

Bakken was born in Grand Forks and attended the University of North Dakota before putting down roots in Bismarck. He says he’s proud that he’s helped Bismarck boom by being pro-business and pro-growth over the past four years.

“If you’re going to live in the state of North Dakota, you’re going to live in Bismarck. It’s the best place to live. It’s the people. It’s the topography. It’s the river. It’s one of the reasons I push so much on waterfront development. I hope that’s something that continues,” said Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken.

He says he’s also happy with the work he put in to address downtown parking. He says his goal throughout his time as mayor has been to allow Bismarck’s economy to develop.

“I absolutely loved it. I made it a full-time job. Bismarck deserved a full-time attention. It’s a part-time job but I was putting in 35- 40- 60-hour weeks when I first got into office because it needed it. It needed that attention,” added Mayor Bakken.

Bakken says after his time in office concludes he’ll go back to his day job as a broadcaster and a consultant. He says he would like to run again in the future.

