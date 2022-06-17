MSU Summer Theatre welcomes cast from around the country for 57th season

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot State Summer Theatre is days away from its first show of the season.

The cast and crew at the MSU Summer Theatre’s will kick off their 57th season with performances of “Something Rotten.”

Talent such as Peyton Reese traveled 13 hours from her home of Quad Cities, Iowa, and will perform in the plays later in the season.

“Working with people of different skill sets, just not having the same group of people all the time, it’s really a wonderful opportunity and I think it makes us stronger as actors. It makes us stronger as just people in a work place,” said Reese.

This is Reese’s first time doing summer theater and she said she’s excited to get started.

Company members like Cory J. O’Donnell, a native of Wausau, Wisconsin, sign contracts before arriving for their roles in the summer.

“Wow North Dakota. That’s not usually where you think you’re going to find a lot of great theater out there but then I started hearing about it, kind of doing research into the company and kind of the area. I’m super excited. So that last day I was home, I was like I’m ready to just drive out here and see what happens,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell recently graduated from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and this is one of his first professional theater jobs out of college. He sees it as a great networking opportunity for everyone involved.

“Something Rotten” begins its run this Monday, June 20.

Information on showtimes and tickets can be found here.

Related content:

MSU Summer theater to include Josh Duhamel Stage

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.