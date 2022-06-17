Advertisement

Minot standout Darik Dissette commits to play basketball at NDSU

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot boys basketball forward Darik Dissette announced his commitment to play basketball at North Dakota State University Friday morning in a tweet.

The Bison offered Dissette a scholarship on April 26, according to his Twitter.

Dissette was named the Class A tournament MVP as a junior this past season and received all-state first team honors.

During the state championship campaign, Dissette averaged 21.5 points per game and 7.7 rebounds.

