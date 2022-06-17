Minot standout Darik Dissette commits to play basketball at NDSU
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot boys basketball forward Darik Dissette announced his commitment to play basketball at North Dakota State University Friday morning in a tweet.
The Bison offered Dissette a scholarship on April 26, according to his Twitter.
Dissette was named the Class A tournament MVP as a junior this past season and received all-state first team honors.
During the state championship campaign, Dissette averaged 21.5 points per game and 7.7 rebounds.
