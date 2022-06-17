Advertisement

Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’

(Minot Police Department)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot police are warning the public of a social media trend making the rounds named the “Orbeez challenge.”

Police said they’ve received at least a dozen calls pertaining to this challenge in the last two weeks.

They said people are using Air Soft weapons, BB guns, or another gas-pressured weapons on random victims.

In many cases, these air guns have been painted to resemble real-functioning firearms.

Depending on the weapon and injuries, suspects could face felony charges upon arrest.

“In the past two weeks we’ve had about 12 calls for service but we are also familiar with social media chatter out there describing more incidents so we know it’s happening more often than it is being told to us, so the sooner that we are involved the sooner we can hopefully put an end to this,” said Aaron Moss.

Police want parents to remind their children that using airsoft guns, BB guns, or imitation firearms to shoot at the public can cause severe injury, and end in criminal charges.

