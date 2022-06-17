Midsummer Festival returns to Minot this weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The annual Midsummer Festival is returning to the Magic City this weekend.

This is a celebration of ushering in light, after the long dark winters.

They will have live music, fun kid activities, and much more.

If weather permits the most anticipated event will be the annual lighting of the bonfire.

“It’s a fun event and the reason we are doing this is so that everyone can come out to our beautiful Scandinavian Heritage Park and just have a good time,” said Kae Watson, festival chairperson.

“People are encouraged to come learn how to make Lefse and do their own rolling, in the afternoon we will be having a time when people that are searching for their roots but just don’t know how to go about it,” said John Mogren, festival committee member.

The festival runs Friday - Sunday starting 5 p.m. at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

This event is free for the entire community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.