Advertisement

Dist. 3 House GOP primary headed for recount following single-vote difference

Dist. 3 House GOP primary
Dist. 3 House GOP primary(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the contested republican legislative primaries in North Dakota appears headed for a recount, after two of the candidates were separated by only one vote.

Of the three candidates, Minot realtor Lori Vanwinkle came in first with 39% of the vote, receiving 788 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

But, Jeff Hoverson and challenger Roscoe Streyle were separated by only one vote, receiving 617 and 616 votes, respectively.

Hoverson, the lone incumbent in the race, was elected in 2018.

Streyle represented District 3 in the house from 2011 to 2018, but did not seek re-election in 2018.

Vanwinkle and Hoverson received the party’s district nominations.

The top two candidates move on to the general election in November.

Canvassing is June 27.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
Tom Ross wins Minot Mayor election
Shelter Belt to close
Bismarck teen says her bike helmet ‘saved her life’

Latest News

Passage to Sweden
‘Passage to Sweden’ documentary to be screened in Minot this weekend
Midsummer Festival
Midsummer Festival returns to Minot this weekend
6pm Sportscast 06/16/22
6pm Sportscast 06/16/22
Ft. Union rendezvous
Ft. Union rendezvous