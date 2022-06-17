Dist. 3 House GOP primary headed for recount following single-vote difference

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the contested republican legislative primaries in North Dakota appears headed for a recount, after two of the candidates were separated by only one vote.

Of the three candidates, Minot realtor Lori Vanwinkle came in first with 39% of the vote, receiving 788 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

But, Jeff Hoverson and challenger Roscoe Streyle were separated by only one vote, receiving 617 and 616 votes, respectively.

Hoverson, the lone incumbent in the race, was elected in 2018.

Streyle represented District 3 in the house from 2011 to 2018, but did not seek re-election in 2018.

Vanwinkle and Hoverson received the party’s district nominations.

The top two candidates move on to the general election in November.

Canvassing is June 27.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.