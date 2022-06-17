Advertisement

Crews begin to disassemble remnants of Minot State bubble dome

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two months after “the” blizzard damaged the Minot State University air-supported dome, the school asked members of the community to help disassemble the bubble.

More than 50 MSU faculty, volunteers, and workers contracted through a temp agency began the three-day project Friday morning.

“The citizens of Minot, our fanbase of Minot State Athletics, and the University, we exist for them. Today is one of those give-and-take days where we’re on the receiving end. We’re glad to be a part of the community and thankful for all of the community’s support,” said Interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon.

Students from South Prairie and Bishop Ryan joined the group, spearheaded by workers from Yeadon Domes.

In exchange for the labor, the MSU Athletic Department promised donations to schools and church groups sending workers.

“Some of our school groups can always use a new set of uniforms or some equipment for their practice room. We’ll gladly make that contribution back to their organization,” said Harmon.

Before work crews arrived, Yeadon Domes removed more than 500,000 pounds of standing water from the dome’s tarp, a representative told Your News Leader.

The project’s expected completion date was set for Sunday, but Harmon said it could be completed by Saturday, thanks to the added help from the community.

