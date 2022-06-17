Construction season underway in downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It may seem like there is more construction in Bismarck than in past but in reality, it is about the same. Some really big projects that have been planned for a year are underway the city is doing everything possible to accommodate parking for businesses downtown.

In the Midwest, summer is seen as the start of warmer weather and time spent outside, and road construction season.

“Wherever you probably drive, we are maybe doing a project in the area that might be affecting your daily commute or how you get around this community,” said city engineer Gabe Schell.

While it might seem the city of Bismarck has more construction this year, in reality it is a normal workload of 30-40 projects.

“So we try to have the public be as patient as they can through those, we have contractors working in those areas and that’s their office,” said Schell.

A project does not start until all the materials needed are in, however that is creating delays in starting some construction. There is shortage and delays finding certain parts, such six-inch values.

“Could be one small component that could derail the whole thing,” said Schell.

Red Wing Shoes is one downtown business affected by the construction. Sitting on the corner of 6th and Broadway the store is blocked on both sides by the renovations.

“We are pretty much right in the middle of it all,” said Red Wing Shoes show manager Troy Barber.

Red Wing Shoes manager Troy Barber said he has used multiple ways to tell customers that the store is still open such as updating their website and one more unique way.

“We stick our mannequins with high vis vests out on the corner just to draw attention to this corner,” said Barber.

So far Barber says there haven’t been any negative reactions from customers about the maintenance happening in front of the store. Red Wing Shoes has been on the corner 6th street and Broadway Avenue for 36 years and has seen it’s share of road construction during that time.

“We have undergone construction before, so this too will pass, and our business can continue to move on,” said Barber.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.