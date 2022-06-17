Car seat safety checks offered in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The group Safe Kids Minot is partnering with fire stations in the city to ensure that citizens have car seats properly installed.

The group conducts regular car seat check events at Fire Station 1.

People can get their car seats checked for correct installation, recalls or expiration dates.

Amber Emerson with Safe Kids Minot said that, on average, four out of five seats are installed incorrectly, whether it’s a major or minor detail.

First-time parents can make sure that the seat is safe for their baby to come home in.

“We know how to be safe in the car but sometimes we don’t know that taking that car seat out of its base can be a deadly situation for a little kiddo because they have such little airways that can actually be blocked by their heads if that recline angle isn’t correct,” said Emerson.

The next car seat check will be on July 8 from 1-5 p.m.

