Bismarck’s new mayor debriefs his hopes for his upcoming term

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Raised in Bismarck, incoming mayor Mike Schmitz says he’s eager to represent his hometown.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to serve all the citizens of Bismarck, and I’m very humbled. I look forward to working with everyone, and I’m going to find a way to reach out to as many people as possible to see ideas and how we can make Bismarck better,” Mike Schmitz said.

He built his career at a local accounting firm and decided to run for mayor against Steve Bakken because he felt like it was finally the time to do so.

“It’s been in the works for me for about four years, and it all got going as I started to get involved in a community task force. I volunteered my entire career for a bunch of nonprofits and just decided it was time to put my efforts forward in a public manner with public service, Mike Schmitz said.

Steve Bakken is proud of his accomplishments as mayor and hopes the new leadership continues to grow Bismarck.

“I would hope that a new commission table and the new mayor keep going, we’re going in the right direction, and financial issues that arise, you can build your way out of that. We need to have a strong economic footprint; otherwise, you end up getting behind on things,” Steve Bakken said.

Schmitz says he plans to use his time in office to increase transparency towards the citizens on a more timely basis, look at water rates, and listen to the public’s needs.

“My first passion will be that we build bridges or get all of our political subdivision do the schools the parks the county all working together with the city,”

He says he will also keep what Bismarck has accomplished and try to bring cohesion between groups.

