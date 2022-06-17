Advertisement

Bismarck Police advise public of mountain lion sightings

(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are advising the public that a mountain lion has been spotted twice in town over the past 48 hours.

Police said the lion was spotted Friday around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North 4th Street. They said police, along with Animal Control and Game & Fish are scouting the area for the animal.

Police said the lion was first sighted on a security camera Thursday morning around 5 a.m., in the 1000 block of North 1st Street. Animal Control responded around noon but could not locate it.

Investigators said that, if a member of the public spots the lion, they should not approach it, and call 911 immediately.

They said anyone who is confronted by a mountain lion should make themselves look big, yell loudly, and back away.

Bismarck Police are coordinating search efforts with Game & Fish, and will update the public as more information becomes available.

NOTE: The image in this story is a stock image of a mountain lion, and not the specific animal in question.

