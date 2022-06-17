Another suit filed seeking to reinstate UND women’s hockey

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Four recent North Dakota high school graduates have filed a discrimination lawsuit seeking to reinstate the University of North Dakota women’s ice hockey program.

The complaint filed Thursday comes three years after a judge dismissed a similar federal complaint by former Fighting Hawks players. It alleges that UND violated Title IX laws that prohibit women from being treated differently because of gender. The lawsuit was filed by 19-year-old Emily Becker, of Grand Forks; 20-year-old Calli Forsberg, of Devils Lake; 19-year-old Morgan Stenseth, of Grand Forks; and 18-year-old Maya Tellman, of Grand Forks.

The women say they want to attend UND and play hockey but the decision to drop the program in 2017 has deprived them of that opportunity.

