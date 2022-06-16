Wednesady is Elder Abuse Awareness Day across the country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, there has been a 20% increase in the number of abuse or exploitation reports the State Health and Human Services Department has received from last year.



Nearly one out of three North Dakotans age 65 and up live alone, putting them at a higher risk of social isolation, self-neglect, physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and exploitation, including financial exploitation.



And one out of 10 older adults do experience some type of abuse and exploitation, according to government research.



Allie Brown, an investigator for vulnerable adult protective services for the state of North Dakota, says typically older people are being exploited or abused by someone familiar to them.



“Generally with our investigations. It is family members who are exploiting our vulnerable adults. However, there are also outside people when they’re scams involved or there can be, you know, people in the trusted position such as power of attorneys or doctors or nurses,” said Brown.



In a video provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, case workers explain that seniors often don’t know where or how to ask for help and if they do, they often feel ashamed.



“I hear from clients quite a bit. This is incredibly embarrassing and they apologize profusely. ‘I’m so sorry that you’re here. I didn’t think anything was wrong. I am I in trouble,’ but ultimately we have to bring it back to the vulnerable adults. We have to make sure they’re safe. They’re physically safe financially, and they have everything they need to continue to be successful,” said Brown.



The state says the number of reports being filed has increased but still too many cases go unreported. If you or another senior you know is being abused, report it to the Department of Health and Human Services.

You can fill out a report here or call the central intake line toll-free at 1-855-462-5465 and “Press 2.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.