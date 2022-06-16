Voters try out automated express voting machines in June election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ADA-compliant automated express voting machines were rolled out in North Dakota in 2020, but poll workers say more residents were able to use them at the June election Tuesday.

“It’s specifically designed for individuals who have a tough time traditionally marking a ballot. Whether that be filling in the ovals, if they have a hard time seeing. That is what the express vote is designed for. However, anyone can use the express vote to cast a ballot,” said Erika White, Burleigh County Election Manager.

Poll workers say the community response to the system was positive. The machines are meant to make things easier for voters.

“You print it, you insert it into the tabulator, and you’re done. It takes about ten minutes or less,” said election inspector Duane Friedig.

“The express vote is a safe method of voting,” added White.

The express vote is not connected to the internet. Voters have two opportunities to review their selections, and it prints a paper ballot to be tabulated with the other ballots.

“If there’s any recounts or anything where we need to go back and verify vote totals, we still have that paper ballot trail,” said White.

White says the machines also cut down on spoiled ballots because there are no crossover or over-vote errors.

The number of residents that used the express voting machines, and the numbers of traditional ballots that had errors will be released at a later date. More express voting machines were placed at polling locations this year than in the past.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.