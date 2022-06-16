Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe welcomes rare white buffalo calf

(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s a rare occurrence, and it’s also considered a blessing.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe recently welcomed the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth.

The calf signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

There is a difference between albino and white buffalo.

Albino ones typically have a health deficiency, while white ones are usually purebred.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and are starting a Sundance. “I didn’t believe it, I said I’ll believe it when I see it because you know we were gifted a white buffalo last year and just the odds that you know a calf would be born this year or at all are just astronomical,” said Jamie Azure, TMBCI Tribal Chairman.

The calf is expected to stay in the Turtle Mountains for the time being.

