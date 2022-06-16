Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls Pauses Abortion Services

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls, S.D., has paused all abortions in anticipation of the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

South Dakota is one of the states with a trigger law, that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would go into effect.

The law would prohibit all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

The Sioux Falls clinic will continue to offer other services including birth control and family planning care.

