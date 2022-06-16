Advertisement

Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls Pauses Abortion Services

(Planned Parenthood Sioux Falls Twitter)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls, S.D., has paused all abortions in anticipation of the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

South Dakota is one of the states with a trigger law, that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would go into effect.

The law would prohibit all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

The Sioux Falls clinic will continue to offer other services including birth control and family planning care.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
Tom Ross wins Minot Mayor election
Shelter Belt to close
Bismarck teen says her bike helmet ‘saved her life’

Latest News

Turtle Mountain Tribe welcomes rare white buffalo calf
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Gov. Gianforte Secures Major Disaster Declaration From Pres. Biden for Severe Flooding
Fargo patrolman named trooper of the year