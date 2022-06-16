Advertisement

New victims falling prey to old phone scams in ND

By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley is warning the public that a number of old scams are resurfacing.

The scams involve imposters acting as government officials, or people calling victims and warning them of a computer virus.

Victims are told to withdraw money and convert it into cryptocurrency as part of these scams. The Attorney General says this request is being done because cryptocurrency is more difficult to trace. Some victims have reported losses of tens of thousands of dollars from these recent scams.

The Attorney General says that people should be aware of these scams when they request money over the phone or allow access to their devices.

“These scams continue to be successful because the fraudsters exploit our natural tendency to be cooperative; but if someone claiming to be a government official tells you to withdraw money from your accounts or purchase gift cards in order to avoid immediate arrest, I guarantee it is a scam,” said Attorney General Wrigley.

