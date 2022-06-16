New suicide prevention hotline launches next month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new phone number is being launched to replace the current suicide prevention hotline number. On July 16, callers can dial 988 to receive mental health crisis help and resources. Greg Carr, the lead chaplain of the Crisis Care Chaplaincy, says when people are in a crisis having a short easy to remember phone number is critical.

”Just to have the availability to say 988 is the number you call, how easy is that, how quick is that,” Carr said.

Over the last two years, the national suicide rate has gone down, however, it has increased in North Dakota, with 165 deaths occurring in the state last year.

”Some people say, well that’s not a lot of suicides, well one is too many suicides,” Carr said.

Last year, more than 15,000 suicide-related calls were made to the hotline in North Dakota.

Phone calls to the new number are expected to increase.

”We do anticipate as 988 rolls out that will likely increase just with public awareness and people you know, it’s more accessible,” Suicide Prevention Administrator Moriah Opp said.

The changing of the hotline number to 988 is seen as a significant improvement in the mental health advocacy community. Since the nine designates hotline as an emergency number.

”Aligns with kind of that movement in mental health care, that physical health and mental health are one in the same,” Opp said.

The new phone number launches on July 16, but the old toll-free number, 800-273-8255, can still be used.

The 988 number can also be used by friends and family to help assist those going through mental health problems.

