New Indigenous curriculum introduced to ND educators

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes College held a workshop Wednesday that will help educators to integrate Indigenous culture and perspectives into their students’ learning experience. The new knowledge can be applied to history studies for 4th and 8th graders as well as high school students taking AP history courses.

Dakota Goodhouse, a Natives studies instructor at United Tribes College, was one of the presenters at a workshop designed to help educators teach a new Indigenous curriculum.

“We have to understand each other,” Goodhouse says.

One way cultures can communicate is by understanding the meanings behind the symbolism and how common locations and landmarks are identified differently by each culture.

”We’re learning a lot about the Native American culture and how to incorporate their customs and perspectives into our curriculums, whether it be reading math, social studies, and just the way they perceive the world, and we can be more accepting,” Dr. David Bartz said.

Dakota Goodhouse has spent years researching and studying indigenous culture, cultivating maps and history that can be used in the new curriculum.

”The wind is such a part of my culture that my people say that the patterns on your fingers indicate the direction the wind was blown on the day you were born,” Goodhouse says.

Educators at Wednesday’s conference will begin using the knowledge they gained in the upcoming school year.

More information can be found here.

