Minotauros use 9th pick on goaltender in NAHL Draft

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Minotauros have assembled the roster they believe will get them to the Robertson Cup for the first time since 2018.

The Tauros held two selections in the first round and drafted Cameron Smith, a goalie committed to St. Lawrence University, and Cooper Rice, an uncommitted forward from Vermont.

“When I first talked to (Head Coach Cody Campbell), he seems driven to want to win. That’s who I want to play for as a coach, I look for that when talking to coaches,” said Rice.

Campbell’s squad loses both of its goalies from last season: Zach Sandy, who will play at the powerhouse University of Minnesota-Duluth, and Lassi Lehti, who has yet to announce his next stop.

“I’ve heard great things about the goalie coach (Wyatt Waselenchuk) and the goalie development in Minot. The history speaks for itself, there’s so many great goalies to come out of your program. I just saw that and wanted to take advantage of it,” said Smith.

Coach Campbell picked Tory Lund 50th overall, whose older brother, Keenan Lund, was an assistant captain on the Tauros.

The Tauros chose Grand Forks Red River junior Carter Sproule 10 picks later. Sproule led the Roughriders state championship team in scoring this season.

With their selections in the fifth and sixth round, the team drafted d-men Lucas Constantine and Michael Harrel.

The team’s schedule is expected to be released next week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.