Advertisement

Minot Storm Faspitch hosts 92 teams for invitational

Minot Fastpitch President Thor Nelson
Minot Fastpitch President Thor Nelson(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Forty-six teams will descend on the South Hill Complex this weekend to play 92 games in two days.

It’s the Minot Storm Fastpitch Invitational.

The sport is growing in North Dakota, especially in the western half of the state.

All four of the NDHSAA Class A semifinalists this spring hailed from the Western Dakota Association.

“We’ve certainly seen that the west has caught up with the east side, which has been fantastic for us. The sport is growing. You see the smaller towns in North Dakota adding teams every year. The great part is this is a great tournament for them to come experience the travel softball a little bit too,” said Minot Fastpitch President Thor Nelson.

Teams ranging from 10 and under to 18 and under will compete in the invitational.

For a full schedule, visit the Minot Girls Fastpitch website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter Belt to close
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Mike Schmitz projected to be next Bismarck Mayor
Tom Ross wins Minot Mayor election
Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident

Latest News

Minot State Director of Athletics finalists named
Minot State University Basketball Coaches
Minot State basketball announces batch of new hires
sports 6/14/22
6PM Sportscast 6/14/22
pro's pointer
Pro’s Pointer #7: a new rule on the water