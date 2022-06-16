Minot Storm Faspitch hosts 92 teams for invitational

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Forty-six teams will descend on the South Hill Complex this weekend to play 92 games in two days.

It’s the Minot Storm Fastpitch Invitational.

The sport is growing in North Dakota, especially in the western half of the state.

All four of the NDHSAA Class A semifinalists this spring hailed from the Western Dakota Association.

“We’ve certainly seen that the west has caught up with the east side, which has been fantastic for us. The sport is growing. You see the smaller towns in North Dakota adding teams every year. The great part is this is a great tournament for them to come experience the travel softball a little bit too,” said Minot Fastpitch President Thor Nelson.

Teams ranging from 10 and under to 18 and under will compete in the invitational.

For a full schedule, visit the Minot Girls Fastpitch website.

