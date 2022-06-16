Minot mayoral candidates react to Tuesday’s election results

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tom Ross is Minot’s new mayor, receiving more than 43% of the votes during Tuesday’s primary election.

Ross announced his run earlier this year, saying that it was time for a change in Magic City.

During KMOT’s interview Tuesday night with Ross, he said he was nervous about the results but knew he had the drive lead Minot.

“You don’t want to believe it and you’re kind of nervous. There is an old line from a movie that says if you are nervous, that means you care you care and that really where it comes down to me and I think the people obviously saw that I care about the future of this city,” said Ross.

Current Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma, who lost last night’s election, took to social media Wednesday, saying it was honor and privilege to serve as mayor over the past four years.

“I want to send my congratulations to the mayor-elect and the council members who were re-elected. I wish you all the best as the more successful the council is the better off the community will be,” said Sipma, in his statement on Facebook.

Sipma also said he will continue to stay involved in various service groups and organizations in Minot, such as Minot Air Force Base committees and Farm Rescue, and that he would also get to spend more time with family.

Former Minot alderman Miranda Schuler, the other candidate in the race, congratulated everyone who was elected, and thanked her campaign supporters, in a statement to Your News Leader.

She was also critical of the voter turnout.

“As a community, “I’m disappointed only 4558 people chose to cast their votes and would encourage all citizens to take a more active role in their local representation and exercise their right to vote,” said Schuler.

Tom Ross will be sworn in as mayor June 28.

Ross will vacate his seat on the Minot City Council when he takes over as mayor. He will likely nominate someone to fill that seat though the appointee will need to be approved by vote of the council.

Related content:

Tom Ross wins Minot Mayor election

June 14 Full Primary Election Results

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.