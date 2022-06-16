Minot City Council winners react to election results

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – While many of this week’s election races are primaries that are headed to general election in November.

The winners of some city races will take up their new positions in coming weeks.

In Minot, all three incumbent candidates will return to their seats for another four years.

In the Minot City Council election Paul Pitner led with more than 3,000 votes. Mark Jantzer followed up with roughly 2,800, and Lisa Olson claimed the third slot with just over 2,600.

Your News Leader spoke with the three victors.

Paul Pitner sent a written statement, saying in part:

“I’m honored to be selected to represent the city of Minot for another 4 years. I chose to run for city council because I am proud not only of what minot is but also the immense potential within the city.”

“I’ve always tried to do a good job, and to listen, and to be open, and hopefully that will continue, and we’ll have another good term,” said Mark Jantzer, alderman.

Lisa Olson sent a written statement saying:

“I am pleased with the election results and thankful that Minot’s voters believe that I represent them well. I look forward to working with my fellow city council members and mayor Ross on completing several NDR projects, developing a sound 2023 budget and collaborating with our community members in addressing items that make Minot a great place to live, work and play.”

Mayor-elect Tom Ross, who will be sworn in June 28, will be vacating his seat on the council. He will likely nominate someone to fill that seat though the appointee will need to be approved by vote of the council.

