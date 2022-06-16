Advertisement

June election sees low voter turnout, but is average for ND primaries

Voting in ND
Voting in ND(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Election results show that turnout for the primary election was relatively low.

Most precincts are reporting results on the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, and out of 671,031 eligible voters, 105,436 actually voted in the primary election.

Statewide, that’s 15.71% of the population making their voice heard.

The best rate came from Adams County with a 50.26% turnout.

The lowest rate came from Williams County sitting at 5.79%.

“Usually, these primary years that aren’t presidential are a little bit more quiet than a presidential year so they’re kind of about where I expected the numbers to be,” said Marisa Haman, Ward County auditor.

Ward County had a 10.39% voter turnout, or 6,454 of its 62,100 eligible voters actually casting a ballot.

