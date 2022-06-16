Advertisement

How Burgum’s campaign donations might have impacted primary results

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum’s significant contributions to the Dakota Leadership PAC appears to have played a role in Tuesday’s election.

Burgum donated more than one million dollars in May alone to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which runs campaign advertising for legislative candidates in North Dakota. That money likely influenced the election of at least one of the candidates he supported.

Burgum backed Anna Novak in District 33, and she won her race against Jeff Delzer, whom Burgum previously tried to unseat.

However, Jeff Magrum overcame the infusion of PAC money into his campaigns and defeated Burgum-backed candidate Dave Nehring in the race for District 8′s Senator.

In a previous interview with Your News Leader, Magrum had stated he believed the governor was “crossing a line” by contributing to PACs that supported certain candidates. But, the Attorney General ruled that restricting the Governor’s ability to make contributions would violate his right to free speech.

