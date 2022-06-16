Advertisement

Gov. Gianforte Secures Major Disaster Declaration From Pres. Biden for Severe Flooding

The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont.(AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTANA (KFYR) - The president has declared the state of Montana a major disaster as flooding continues across portions of the state.

The declaration will provide federal assistance in the fight over the rising waters.

The river levels in Montana and Wyoming are expected to rise over the weekend. The National Weather Service says warm air will blanket the mountains across the states, keeping temperatures above freezing, which will continue to boost the snow melt.

The flooding has caused widespread damage to homes, businesses, and roads. Montana Department of Transportation has initial estimates to the damage at $29 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

