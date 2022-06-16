Gov. Gianforte Secures Major Disaster Declaration From Pres. Biden for Severe Flooding

MONTANA (KFYR) - The president has declared the state of Montana a major disaster as flooding continues across portions of the state.

The declaration will provide federal assistance in the fight over the rising waters.

The river levels in Montana and Wyoming are expected to rise over the weekend. The National Weather Service says warm air will blanket the mountains across the states, keeping temperatures above freezing, which will continue to boost the snow melt.

The flooding has caused widespread damage to homes, businesses, and roads. Montana Department of Transportation has initial estimates to the damage at $29 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.