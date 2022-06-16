Center woman gives ‘Lasagna Love’ to those in need

CENTER, N.D. – There’s something special about a homemade meal.

Delivering a meal you’ve made is an easy way to let someone know you’re thinking of them and that you care about them.

That’s the idea behind a global nonprofit called “Lasagna Love.” The mission of Lasagna Love is simple: feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities.

Now, volunteer “lasagna chefs” around the country deliver thousands of homemade lasagnas every week.

This is a favorite meal in the Albers’ home.

“Lasagna is always a big hit,” said Nicole Albers, mother of six, as she prepared a lasagna in her farmhouse just north of Center. “I could make it twice a week and I don’t think anyone would complain.”

But Nicole is making these lasagnas to give away. These are for Lasagna Love, a global nonprofit that connects neighbors and provides a homemade meal for those who need it most.

“It’s comfort food,” Nicole said.

A few months ago, Nicole signed up to be a lasagna chef for Lasagna Love.

“This is just a way to keep cooking and helping other people,” she explained. “I think I’m one of two in this half of the state.”

She’s delivered three lasagnas already – these are numbers four and five. She will deliver them to people she’s never met before in Mandan and Hazen.

“You get matched up with someone who requests a lasagna in your area,” she said. On this day, she’s getting a little extra help from her junior lasagna chef, her eight-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Kollins. Kollins is in charge of the cheese.

“I have to sprinkle the cheese,” Kollins explained.

Kollins is not only learning how to make lasagna, but she is also learning the importance of helping others, something her mom is pretty passionate about.

“Volunteering is important. This world is a harsh place and if I can teach my kids to give back in any way, small or big, then I’m doing my job,” Nicole said.

She hopes these lasagnas might also teach her children compassion.

“We are lucky and there are so many that aren’t lucky,” she added.

Lessons, she’s stacking layer by layer, one pan of lasagna at a time.

Nationwide, lasagna chefs deliver as many as 3,500 lasagnas each week.

If you’d like to become a lasagna chef, visit www.lasagnalove.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.