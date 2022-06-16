Bond lowered for suspect in Minot murder amid evidentiary appeal

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have agreed to lower the bond for a man charged with killing his roommate in Minot.... while the state supreme court rules on evidence in the case.

Shawnee Krall faces charges of murder and gross sexual imposition in the December 2020 death of 29 -year-old Alice Quierolo.

Investigators say that Quierolo’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle that Krall had stored on an acquaintance’s property, days after she went missing.

In April, Judge Stacy Louser tossed all evidence found in the vehicle, on the grounds that authorities did not secure proper warrants or permission to search it.

State prosecutors appealed the ruling to the high court.

According to court records, Judge Louser agreed to lower his seven-figure bond to $200,000 cash or corporate surety, while the high court weighs whether the evidence should have been tossed.

Online records indicate that Krall is still in custody in Minot. The charges are both AA felonies.

