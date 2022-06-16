Annual Bakken BBQ kicks off Friday in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - If you enjoy some barbecue, Dickinson is where you’ll want to be Friday.

The Bakken BBQ features cooking from various local companies to give back to the community.

Preparations are underway at Foremost Well Service for Dickinson’s Bakken BBQ. This will be the company’s second year cooking.

“They asked us to do appetizer course sizes, so that’s what we’re going with is an appetizer with our flair on it,” said Liz Storley, Ashlie Forster, Foremost Well Service.

The women won’t reveal what they and about forty others will be cooking Friday but are hoping people enjoy it.

They’ve teamed up with Conoco Phillips for a day of great barbecue and giving back.

It’s a really big event for networking with everyone in the community and it’s for a great cause,” said Storley.

Dozens of companies are already setting up their stations at the West River Ice Center for the big cook-off. Besides the event sharing barbecue with others, the money raised goes to local charities and organizations.

It’s why companies like Foremost come back for the friendly competition each year.

“There’s a lot of other good food vendors there so it was our first year and we kind of had to work out some kinks but i think we’ll do a little better this year,” said Storley.

The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m.

Admission to the barbecue is $20 for adults, $10 for children age 8-15 and free for kids 8 and under.

