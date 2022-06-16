Advocates meet with governor on ‘Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Day’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday is “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Day.”

Advocates met with Gov. Doug Burgum to raise awareness for the disease.

In North Dakota, more than 15,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

That includes Denise Fettig-Loftesnes’ two parents who are both in their 90′s. They were each diagnosed a year and a half ago - three weeks apart.

“When you do get this diagnosis, it is very, very hard to take,” said Fettig-Loftesnes.

Denise, who is one of eight children, recently moved from California, back to North Dakota to care for her parents.

“My mom’s in the mild stage. My dad’s mild to moderate. So caregiving for them is a little bit easier right now than it is for other people. But it’s making sure they eat, making sure they drink water,” said Fettig-Loftesnes. “Making sure they do their, basic needs for every day, brushing their teeth and taking care of themselves.”

North Dakota has the fourth highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the United States at 53 per 100,000 North Dakota residents. The rate for the U.S. is 37 per 100,000 residents, according to officials.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association works to raise money to support research and increase awareness to ensure that individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia are aware of the signs of Alzheimer’s, receive the medical care they need, and know the resources and support available to them and their families.

“Learn about this disease and how it affects people in case you do have to help somebody with it,” said Fettig-Loftesnes. “You’ll be better prepared for it.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.