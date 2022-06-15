Advertisement

Alderman Tom Ross elected mayor of Minot

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot alderman Tom Ross has been elected Mayor of Minot, unofficial results indicate.

Ross has been an alderman for Minot since 2020, and now moves to the seat of mayor.

He said he was inspired to run for the office to improve transparency in the city government.

Ross won with 43.40% of the vote over incumbent Shaun Sipma and Miranda Schuler.

Ross leaves an opening on the city council that will likely be filled by council appointment in the next month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident
Shelter Belt to close
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Elm tree in Lisbon, ND
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

Latest News

Bismarck City Commission denies hate crimes ordinance after public hearing
Lisa Olson, Mark Jantzer, Paul Pitner
Pitner, Jantzer, Olson projected to retain seats on Minot City Council
Anne Cleary, Greg Zenker
Anne Cleary, Greg Zenker projected to win Bismarck City Commission election
Sean Cleary
Sean Cleary projected to win District 35 Senate Republican nomination