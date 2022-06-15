Alderman Tom Ross elected mayor of Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot alderman Tom Ross has been elected Mayor of Minot, unofficial results indicate.

Ross has been an alderman for Minot since 2020, and now moves to the seat of mayor.

He said he was inspired to run for the office to improve transparency in the city government.

Ross won with 43.40% of the vote over incumbent Shaun Sipma and Miranda Schuler.

Ross leaves an opening on the city council that will likely be filled by council appointment in the next month.

