Sean Cleary projected to win District 35 Senate Republican nomination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sean Cleary is projected to earn the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat in district 35, the district representing central Bismarck, according to the ND Secretary of State website.

He defeated Ryan Eckroth, who was endorsed by the NDGOP. Cleary works for the Medora Foundation and is a former staffer for Senator John Hoeven and Governor Doug Burgum. He will face Democratic-NPL incumbent Tracy Potter in the general election.

