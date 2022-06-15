Advertisement

Sean Cleary projected to win District 35 Senate Republican nomination

Sean Cleary
Sean Cleary(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sean Cleary is projected to earn the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat in district 35, the district representing central Bismarck, according to the ND Secretary of State website.

He defeated Ryan Eckroth, who was endorsed by the NDGOP. Cleary works for the Medora Foundation and is a former staffer for Senator John Hoeven and Governor Doug Burgum. He will face Democratic-NPL incumbent Tracy Potter in the general election.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Shelter Belt to close
Elm tree in Lisbon, ND
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

Latest News

Anne Cleary, Greg Zenker
Anne Cleary, Greg Zenker projected to win Bismarck City Commission election
Mike Schmitz projected to be next Bismarck Mayor
Bismarck Public Schools
Jon Lee, Josh Hager, Emily Eckroth projected to win the Bismarck School Board election
Senator John Hoeven
Sen. Hoeven beats political newcomer in GOP primary