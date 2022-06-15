Project Bee holding diaper distribution next week

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Project Bee in Minot is holding its drive-through diaper distribution.

Project bee runs one of the two diaper pantries in North Dakota where people can get diapers on a monthly basis.

Last year, they were able to give out 50,000 diapers to those in need.

They are wanting to extend their diaper drive to the rest of the Minot community.

Organizers said the shortage of diapers hasn’t affected them too much since they rely on donations.

“We have asked before in the community like hi we need this specific size or we’ll order them because if people would like to donate diapers we appreciate that but we also like to tell people that we have the buying power,” said Alyson Heisler, Project Bee Development Associate.

The drive is on June 22 from 4-6 p.m. and they are asking those in need to pre-register. Those wishing to sign up can do so here.

