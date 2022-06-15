Advertisement

Pitner, Jantzer, Olson projected to retain seats on Minot City Council

By John Salling
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council Race had five candidates for three seats — the three incumbents and two newcomers. Darrik Trudell pulled out of the race early, after the ballot was finalized. Out of the remaining four, the projected three winners are Paul Pitner, Mark Jantzer and Lisa Olson, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Paul Pitner is keeping hold of his seat with 26.67% of the vote. He discussed the importance of working collaboratively with other taxing entities and parts of the community.

Mark Jantzer, another incumbent, said he hopes to see the Northwest Area Water Supply project wrap up to provide a stronger guaranteed water supply. He received 23.75% of the vote.

Lisa Olson is the current president of the city council. She said she wants to see construction of the Center for Technical Education in downtown, as well as the completion of the new city hall. She received 21.87% of the vote.

