Parshall Public School district breaks ground on $16.5M elementary school addition

PARHSALL, N.D. (KMOT) – The Parshall Public School district is expanding with a brand new elementary school addition.

Fully funded by the MHA Nation, Parshall Publics Schools is constructing a $16.5 million elementary school.

“Our current building at the other site is old and there’s repairs that need to be done and it also creates space between the two schools, and we really want to be one school,” said Tricia Wheeling, Parshall Elementary School Principal.

The elementary school will be built on to the current high school and middle school, bringing all three levels of education together.

“By bringing them together, it is not only going to help the school system, it’s going to help to children learn together and the teachers will be familiar with the students, so in that aspect, I think it will be better for the whole education system,” said Mervin Packineau, MHA Northeast Segment Council Representative.

To kick off construction the school incorporated native traditions like a ground blessing ceremony and will be paying respect to their cultural ties with a collaboration room.

“We are going to have an actual corner in there that is dedicated specifically to the three tribes and to literacy about the three tribes,” said Wheeling.

Construction is expected to start early next month and should wrap up at the end of 2023.

Parshall elementary currently houses roughly 145 students. Once the addition is completed, the district will have roughly 300 students across all three schools under one roof.

The MHA Nation also provided half of the funding for the high school project back in 2020.

