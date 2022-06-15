The numbers are in for Mandan’s Spring Clean-Up Week

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - In May, it was “all hands on deck” for the Mandan crews and residents as they cleaned up around the city. Now the numbers are in.

During Spring Clean-Up week, Public Works crews collected 166 tons of waste, 32 tons of appliances and metal, and seven tons of electronics. They report that residents took more than 700 loads to the landfill.

“We pick it up on the curb, you know, if they don’t have the means or any way to get the trash out to the landfill themselves. It looks good, you know, when you see people cleaning up their yards and what not to clean up, you know, Mandan,” said Brian Dirk, street and landfill superintendent.

City employees put in hundreds of hours of labor to spring clean. All divisions of Public Works worked for 737 hours total.

Employees say, although delayed by the April blizzard, this year’s Clean-Up Week was a success.

