ND Commerce Commissioner resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman will be stepping down from his position effective June 30, 2022.

Although Leiman is resigning, he will stay on with the department on a part-time basis to work on economic development projects.

Burgum has appointed Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel as an interim commissioner.

Leiman was appointed to the position in March of 2021. He’s leaving to head up a global think tank called Economics and Peace.

