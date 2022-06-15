Advertisement

Minot State Director of Athletics finalists named

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Four finalists have been selected for the Minot State University Director of Athletics position, a spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The four candidates will interview with a panel of MSU staff and community members later this month.

Brock Weppler, the current Assistant Director of Athletics for Development, will interview first.

Kevin Forde, most recently an interim athletic director at Saint Xavier University, will interview three days after Weppler.

The field also includes Dan Artamenko, currently the athletic director at Seward County Community College. He also spent five years as the athletic director at Williston State College.

Kip Meyer will interview last. Meyer is the executive vice president of Schutt Sports.

Each candidate will also meet the public in an open forum setting.

