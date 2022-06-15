Minot State basketball announces batch of new hires

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot State Athletic Department announced four new hires to the men’s and women’s basketball teams Wednesday.

H Hendrickson joins the Beavers men’s team as an assistant coach after holding the same position at Pima Community College in Arizona for five seasons. The Fargo Davies graduate played basketball at Bismarck State College for two seasons.

Coach Matt Murken also hired Quincy Minor, Jr. as a graduate assistant and Cole Edwards as the director of basketball operations.

Edwards graduated from Des Lacs-Burlington High School and coached at Bishop Ryan and Our Redeemer’s. This position is Minor’s first coaching gig.

Women’s team Coach Mike Brandt welcomed Anda Kuzmina as a graduate assistant.

Kuzmina recently competed for the U-20 Latvian national team and played four seasons at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels.

The Beavers’ seasons are expected to begin in late October.

