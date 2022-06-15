Advertisement

Mid Dakota Clinic and Essentia Health announce affiliation discussions

(KVLY)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of North Dakota healthcare providers announced Wednesday they are in talks to affiliate.

Mid Dakota Clinic announced Tuesday the healthcare provider is officially exploring an affiliation with Essential Health.

The two signed a letter of intent Tuesday to begin the discussions.

If they reach an agreement, leaders of both systems said they’d affiliate in the fall.

Mid Dakota clinic’s President said there will be no disruption to patient services.

In 2019, the federal trade commission issued a complaint over a proposed merger between Mid Dakota Clinic and Sanford Health.

That ultimately led to Sanford abandoning the acquisition.

