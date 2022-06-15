Advertisement

MAXBASS MAN DIES IN ROLLOVER

Bottineau County
Single vehicle rollover
Single vehicle rollover
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 28-year-old Maxbass man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. It happened early this morning at 1:19 near the intersection of county road 17 and 90th street NW. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Name will be released pending notification.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter Belt to close
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident
Meyer family
Wilton couple growing their own farm as the number of farmers nationally decline
Mike Schmitz projected to be next Bismarck Mayor

Latest News

Keith Boehm
Keith Boehm wins District 33 Senate Republican nomination
Jeff Magrum
Jeff Magrum projected to win District 8 Senate Republican nomination
Bismarck City Commission denies hate crimes ordinance after public hearing
Tom Ross wins Minot Mayor election