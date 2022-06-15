MAXBASS MAN DIES IN ROLLOVER

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 28-year-old Maxbass man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. It happened early this morning at 1:19 near the intersection of county road 17 and 90th street NW. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Name will be released pending notification.

