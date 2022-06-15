Advertisement

Low voter turnout for June election

(Associated Press)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Secretary of State’s website shows dismal numbers for voter turnout in North Dakota’s June election. The office reports 15.7 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the state, which just over 105,000 people.

In 2020, 27 percent of voters turned out in June. That ballot had presidential candidates on it.

Some of the highest voter turnout in the state came from Billings and Adams counties. Nearly 49 percent and 50 percent of people voted there, respectively.

