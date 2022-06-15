Keith Boehm wins District 33 Senate Republican nomination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keith Boehm, of Mandan, has earned the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat in District 33, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Boehm defeated incumbent Jessica Bell of Beulah, who has served in the Senate since 2013. He works as a business owner and agriculture producer. There’s no Democratic-NPL candidate for the district 33 Senate seat.

