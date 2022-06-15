Jon Lee, Josh Hager, Emily Eckroth projected to win the Bismarck School Board election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jon Lee, Josh Hager, Emily Eckroth are the projected winners of the Bismarck School Board election from a field of ten candidates, according to the ND Secretary of State website. They will serve four-year terms. Coming in fourth, Amanda Peterson is only three votes behind Emily Eckroth.

Jon Lee is the only incumbent running. He was first elected in 2018 and is currently the board president. He has kids at BPS schools and his top priorities include managing the rapid growth of the district, the ever-changing needs surrounding the mental health of the students and maximizing the district’s resources.

Josh Hager is the father of three kids currently enrolled in Bismarck Public Schools. An accountant by trade, he hopes to focus on continued growth, teacher retention, and fiscal responsibility.

Dr. Emily Eckroth is a general practice physician in Bismarck. She believes families are the primary stakeholders in their children’s education and so hopes to encourage more parent involvement. She also hopes to ensure all students are receiving equal access to resources.

